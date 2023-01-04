Area police departments using dogs in several ways

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Dogs are owned by millions as house pets, but police departments in the La Crosse area are using them to aid in their daily tasks.
One such case is Cheddar the Labradoodle, who serves as the La Crosse Police Department's therapy dog. The three-month-old came from Blueberry Cottages in Osseo, Wisconsin. The breeder donated Cheddar, an estimated $3,000 value, who joined the department in November.
Handled by Ryan Ledvina, a school resource officer for La Crosse, a typical day for Cheddar begins with a trip to Logan Middle school followed by the department's office and city hall.
Ledvina says that the LCPD got a therapy dog after tons of consideration.
"We've done some research the last few years to see what departments are doing nationwide to build relationships in the community," Ledvina said. "We found that receiving therapy dogs was a strong component to that. After conducting research and reaching out to different agencies, we determined that Cheddar, or a labradoodle, we'd be receiving."
Another work dog is Muri the German Shepherd, a K9 officer for the Onalaska Police Department. The 6-year-old started with the agency in November of 2017.
His handler, officer Rich Elias, says having a K9 is a valuable asset.
"It's priceless," Elias said. "You can't put a price on what these dogs can do to help us do our jobs. To make the community safer. Whether it be dealing with really bad people in really bad places or just getting as much narcotics off the streets as we can."
Muri helps out mostly by sniffing out narcotics but is also capable of apprehending suspects and protecting officers if need by. Elias says Muri has helped in nearly 250 total cases. Muri came to the department from a breeder in Poland and is certified by the North American Police Work Dog Association and is the second K9 the Onalaska PD has ever had.
Both dogs live with their respective handlers will continue to undergo training for their entire careers.