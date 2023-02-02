Area police receive advanced crisis training

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Members of several law enforcement agencies got some lessons on how to deal with those struggling with substance use disorders Thursday.
Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) training is offered several times a year as a way to inform officers how to best handle several situations.
Captain Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police Department said that substance use disorders and mental health issues are both common in the line of duty and are topics the community cares about. Thursday's training is an advanced level of CIT training for officers who had previously taken a basic CIT course.
The officers heard the perspective of those who dealt with substance use disorders as well as toured the Coulee Recovery Center. They were taught the legality of the topics as well as de-escalation skills.
Schott says that even experienced officers need a refresher every once in a while.
"Always be looking at resources in our community," Schott said. "How can they best serve and help our community members as well as us when we're working in the community. Be able to have extra knowledge. Tools for your tool belt. Be able to feel like the information that you have will help you as well as community members."
Schott added that the biggest takeaway should be how to build relationships with the community to stop a crisis before it takes place.
Other agencies in attendance include the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department and police officers from Onalaska, Town of Campbell, West Salem and UW-La Crosse. The La Crosse County Health Department contributed to the instruction.