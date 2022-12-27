Area reality TV finalists visit Lights and LEGO's

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - Monroe County Local History Room and Museum welcomed Jacob and Caleb Schilling to there Holiday Lights and LEGO's Display.
The Schilling brothers were finalists in Season Two of FOX's 'LEGO MASTERS' reality show.
Attendees were able to ask the brothers questions after their presentation of what their lives were like during the shooting of the show.
"We did have to build for the whole time period we had to build 12 hours for certain challenges," Jacob Schilling said. "There is a lot of fun behind the scenes from the fellow cast we were competitors but we were also very close friends."
The Brothers also brought a replica of the Sunshine Wagon that was used during a competition in the show.
Caleb said he and his brother traveled to various States around the U.S. to talk about their experiences but coming back to their roots was a special.
"There are so many things you can do so many hobbies to get involved with in your youth but I think LEGO it has definitely shown in our lives that it can be a lifelong hobby it can take you so many fascinating places and we hope we can inspire a new generation of builders here," Caleb Schilling said.
The Lights and LEGO's Display will continue throughout the month of January.
The display features a 6 foot by 6 foot LEGO village created by Cody Brabbit and James Meyer.