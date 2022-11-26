Area record stores rewarding shoppers who buy local

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Record stores in Downtown La Crosse participated in Small Business Saturday providing deals to shoppers.
Manager of Audiolust Records Brandon Murphy said shopping small brings an experience you cannot find at a large retail store.
"With the local businesses you get the one on one more personal feeling," Murphy said. "We tell people we can get you any record, it's just how soon do you want it we'll go through the trouble to find what people want."
Audiolust increased price cuts from Black Friday to reward shoppers to continue to support small businesses on Saturday.
Deaf Ear Records also provided price cuts on their used vinyl records.
Sales representative of Deaf Ear Records Chantel Holman said shoppers impact her live through each purchase.
"You're impacting people lives on a personal level." Holman said. "I'm grateful to be a part of it."
Neighboring communities such as Winona, Viroqua and Coon Valley also participated in special small business events to promote local retailers.