Area residents battle first major snowfall of winter

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Friday morning came the first significant snowfall around the region, and residents broke out shovels and snow blowers once again.
For La Crescent resident Jenna Wetterlin said the snowfall caused minor inconveniences but she hopes the snowfall sticks for the holidays.
"Well shoveling out your car that's a blast. I'd say that's the only downside," Wetterlin said. "You kind of feel like a little kid waking up to a bunch of snow. You're like hoping it will stick around for Christmas."
For the owners of Midwest Outdoor Services Ian Matchett and Tristan Fink, plowing snow is a way to make a living.
"Waking up it feels pretty good to know that you got a full day of work ahead of you, it keeps you busy," Fink said.
Matchett said he enjoyed watching snow plows go by as a child and started shoveling driveways when he got older for extra cash.
Some kids also getting to enjoy their first snow day of the year with a number of school delays and cancellations.