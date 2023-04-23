Area residents on flood impacting French Island

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - As flood levels continue to rise in the La Crosse area, French Island residents are being impacted by the water.
The height of the water is expected to reach top five all-time in La Crosse on Monday and then top three by Thursday.
Crews in the Town of Campbell were pumping water out of the neighborhood around Bainbridge and Locust Streets, which were closed off to traffic. Ducks were swimming in the water directly over the pavement.
Susie and Billie Jennings live in a nearby home that was completely surrounded by water and say it was up to 14 inches high Sunday morning.
The couple lost utilities and says they've never seen anything like this before.
"It looked like we were living on a boat," Susie Jennings said. "Especially when the traffic comes by and makes the water pull in little waves. Just kept pushing it more this way."
"I know we probably lost half of the things that's out in the garage and then whatever's in the shed," Billie Jennings said. "We have no hot water or heat, but they did give us two space heaters to try to keep the house somewhat warm."
They spent half of Saturday putting about 100 sandbags around their home, but it wasn't enough.
Elsewhere, Veterans Freedom Park's parking lot leading to the boat landings is completely underwater.
In a statement Sunday, Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue asks non-residents to stay off French Island to allow crews to more easily move their equipment.
She noted that town crews and Xcel Energy worked through the night to deal with flooding issues.
As floodwaters rise, Town of Campbell officials are asking those living in low-lying areas to voluntarily evacuate.
Those who decide to leave are being advised to report their evacuation to the county's 2-1-1 system.
Residents are also being asked to document any damage with photos to go with the county's eventual application for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
Onalaska's Patty Maestas drove to the Island to see the damage and says she's grateful to live out of a major flood zone.
"I thank God all my life that I'm not near this," Maestas said. "I've seen it rise in Coon Valley in 2018. They had that flood in Coon Valley. I wasn't there, but I've seen it. So I'm very thankful, God, that I'm not getting this. So thankful."