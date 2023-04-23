Area residents on flood impacting French Island

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Minnesota...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee,
Crawford and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Clayton, Allamakee,
Crawford and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Wabasha, Goodhue and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

.Moderate to major flooding is forecast or occurring along the
Mississippi River through the coming week due to a combination of
snowmelt run-off and recent rainfall. Little additional rainfall is
forecast over the next several days, with the next chance for more
widespread rainfall expected by Friday into the coming weekend.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Monday morning at 700 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and major flooding is
forecast. This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:15 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 15.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:15 PM CDT Sunday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1
feet early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
16.4 feet on 04/18/2001.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of snow melt and rainfall has resulted in moderate
flooding for Galesville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late tonight at 530 AM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:00 PM CDT Sunday was 14.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late
Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.4 feet on 05/20/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area residents on flood impacting French Island

  • Updated
  • 0
FLOOD1.jpg

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - As flood levels continue to rise in the La Crosse area, French Island residents are being impacted by the water.

The height of the water is expected to reach top five all-time in La Crosse on Monday and then top three by Thursday.

Crews in the Town of Campbell were pumping water out of the neighborhood around Bainbridge and Locust Streets, which were closed off to traffic. Ducks were swimming in the water directly over the pavement.

FLOOD2.jpg

Susie and Billie Jennings live in a nearby home that was completely surrounded by water and say it was up to 14 inches high Sunday morning.

The couple lost utilities and says they've never seen anything like this before.

"It looked like we were living on a boat," Susie Jennings said. "Especially when the traffic comes by and makes the water pull in little waves. Just kept pushing it more this way."

"I know we probably lost half of the things that's out in the garage and then whatever's in the shed," Billie Jennings said. "We have no hot water or heat, but they did give us two space heaters to try to keep the house somewhat warm."

They spent half of Saturday putting about 100 sandbags around their home, but it wasn't enough.

FLOOD3.jpg

Elsewhere, Veterans Freedom Park's parking lot leading to the boat landings is completely underwater.

In a statement Sunday, Town of Campbell Supervisor Lee Donahue asks non-residents to stay off French Island to allow crews to more easily move their equipment.

She noted that town crews and Xcel Energy worked through the night to deal with flooding issues. 

As floodwaters rise, Town of Campbell officials are asking those living in low-lying areas to voluntarily evacuate. 

Those who decide to leave are being advised to report their evacuation to the county's 2-1-1 system. 

Residents are also being asked to document any damage with photos to go with the county's eventual application for assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). 

FLOOD4.jpg

Onalaska's Patty Maestas drove to the Island to see the damage and says she's grateful to live out of a major flood zone.

"I thank God all my life that I'm not near this," Maestas said. "I've seen it rise in Coon Valley in 2018. They had that flood in Coon Valley. I wasn't there, but I've seen it. So I'm very thankful, God, that I'm not getting this. So thankful." 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you