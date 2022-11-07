Area school districts deal in different ways with student cell phone use

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WXOW) - The amount of school districts banning students from using cell phones has fluctuated over the years, but one area district has embraced them more than others.
West Salem allows teachers to set the rules in their classrooms. Students are also permitted to use them between class, as well as during lunch and study hall. Some teachers even use cell phones for activities or test taking. The policy has not changed for a decade.
High School Principal Mike Malott says that West Salem's rules are effective and reflect real life situations upon graduation.
“Well, it’s a tool," Malott said. "The Internet has become a lifeline of our society. Everything we do is online. Whether it’s streaming a video or connecting with one another through social media. Whether it’s making a phone call. It’s just the world we now live in and it’s not going away. We have to decide whether we can manage that and teach kids appropriate use. And there is a discussion on what is appropriate use and when is that appropriate. Not only with the students, but with adults as well.”
There are some restrictions. Students may not use phones in the restroom or locker room and can't record someone without permission. The school's Wi-Fi also blocks inappropriate websites and apps such as Snapchat.
Should a student violate the rules, a teacher will turn their phone into the office where it will be returned after a meeting with Malott or another official at the end of the day. A second offense requires a parent to retrieve the phone. Any additional violations may result in further disciplinary action.
Students covet the somewhat lenient rules. Senior Reagan Roesler says it can make education simpler.
“I think that’s huge," Roesler said. "And especially with COVID and everything, that was big having everything move to technology. I think one thing that I used was Gmail. Looking at that all the time. Looking as Schoology notifications and having that on my phone as well is easy. Access to just be right there, look at what I need to do. Assignments, classwork, anything like that.”
Other districts are more restrictive when it comes to cell phones, however.
Onalaska requires students to place theirs' into a phone caddy during each class period, but still allows them between classes or during lunch.
In a new policy passed in August, the La Crescent-Hokah School District banned all cell phone use from 7:55 a.m. - 3 p.m. except during lunch time. High School Principal Jacob Feldman says students and teachers have seen an increased level of focus this year compared to last.
Studies show that 53-percent of American children receive their first cell phone before the age of seven. California and Tennessee have passed laws that allow schools to prohibit cell phone use.