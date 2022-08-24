Area schools and organizations go the extra mile for mental health in teens

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW)- As schools prepare to get back in session, the Onalaska School District and YMCA in La Crosse are making sure kids are going to school in a good headspace.
School Counselor at the Onalaska High School Garrett Silker said that after the previous school year the district wanted more support for students in all of its buildings.
The Onalaska School District partnered with Peace of Mind Counseling to provide full time providers. And also providing a break room for students that need a minute to themselves at school.
Counselors will also be conducting surveys to see where students are at with their mental health.
"We do pretty regular check ins with our students. We give them a survey which is entirely anonymous and they tell us counselors where you're at, what do you see as current needs, what are some issues with mental health that you are currently struggling with," Silker said.
At the YMCA Community Youth Center, Community Family and Youth Director Louis McGuire assists kids ages 10-18 during the school year.
The YMCA offers tutoring and many activities such to promote healthy communication such as Talk It Out.
"We are connecting more. We're providing a place they can actually come and let kids be themselves outside of their home environment," McGuire said. "Just trying to make a home away from home."
The YMCA along with other organizations will be holding the Together 4 Youth Back to School Picnic on August 25th, promoting student wellness and success for the upcoming school year.