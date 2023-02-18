Area schools compete in solo and ensemble competition

HOLMEN, Wis. (WXOW) - Countless hours of practice came to a head on Saturday as several area schools competed in the district solo and ensemble competition.
Part of the Wisconsin School Music Association, members of the institutions' choirs, bands and orchestras performed and hoped to earn a bid to state. Both group and solo acts were part of the event.
Members of the schools' bands feel getting a great score would mean the world to them since they have been dedicated to music for many years.
“I’ve been in band since the seventh grade," Onalaska's Zachary Halverson said. "At first, it was a class that I needed to take. It’s slowly developed into something I really liked and enjoyed. It means a lot to me because I made a lot of friends and know a lot of people because of band.”
“I think it’d be a really good confidence boost for all of us and it’d make us play a lot better," Holmen's Layla Jakubowski said. "We practice them almost every day for about 45 minutes, both pieces. We critique everything we need to work on until we eventually put it all together and we play it. Then we critique it even more.”
Schools participating Saturday included:
- Central High School
- Holmen Middle and High School
- Onalaska Middle and High School
- Logan Middle and High School
- Lincoln Middle School
- Longfellow Middle School