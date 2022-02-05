Area scouts pursue merit badges

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) – Nearly 100 scouts from a nine county area were in La Crosse Saturday earning scouting merit badges at the annual Merit Badge Day.
Boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 17 were on the Western Technical College (WTC) campus to learn a variety of skills from adult role models who are experts in their field.
Scouting volunteers, WTC faculty and students, community members taught the scouts about everything from citizenship and communication to computer programming, robotics and health and wellness.
Joe Carlson, a scouting executive, said the goal is to teach scouts life skills as the scout works toward earning merit badges to climb the ranks of scouting.
“Scouts are learning things today that could potentially expose them to a future hobby or a future vocation,” Carlson said. “We’ve got merit badges going on like robotics and welding. Scouts also have the chance to work on merit badgers that will help develop other skills like citizenship, communication, financial planning and things like that.”
Scouts were exposed to such high tech skills as creating a robotic vehicle that can detect obstacles through the use of sensors or computer coding and language along with the ethics of software.
Those in the health and wellness area learned to take blood pressure and learned more about nuclear medicine and CTE scans.
A number of scouts, like Wyatt Luxton, however, chose more low-tech badges like Citizenship of the Nation.
By learning about the Declaration of Independence, Constitution, preamble and the amendments, Luxton said they learned to be better citizens.
“We are working on finding out how to be a good citizen of the United States," Luxton said. "And getting the merit badge and being one badge closer to the Eagle Scout rank."