Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...Iowa...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton,
Allamakee and Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Pepin, Wabasha and
Goodhue Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the Viterbo
Sports Complex.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 4:15 PM CDT Tuesday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.3 feet on 04/20/1952.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area students attend "Build My Future" event

  • Updated
  • 0
TRADE EXPO1.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Careers in the trade field will always be there for young professionals, and one event showed students just what opportunities are available.

The "Build My Career" Expo at the Omni Center is in it's first year. The event started as a field trip day for students to visit homes under construction. However, instructors wanted some more hands-on experience. So the La Crosse Area Builders Association and Executive Officer Tena Bailey came up with Tuesday's career showcase.

TRADE EXPO2.jpg

"This was an idea I had heard about nationally," Bailey said. "I wanted to bring it to our area. That's what this is all about. More of a hands-on opportunity for the students to learn what's available to them. In their backyard, for most of these companies."

The students got to use heavy machinery such as cranes to lift loads and excavators to try and pick up a basketball with. Cashton High School freshman Tucker Menzynski said it was harder than it looks.

TRADE EXPO3.jpg

“It was a lot different," Menzynski said. "I pictured it a lot easier, but there’s a lot of work into it. You have to be very precise on how you use it. It’ll help me have a better understanding of what I’m very skilled in. It will just help me learn a little bit better of what I can do in the job field.”

Inside the Omni Center, students could build playhouses that were then auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting Tools for Schools.

The event featured more than 50 exhibitors, 50 academic institutions and 750 total students.

