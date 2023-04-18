Area students attend "Build My Future" event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Careers in the trade field will always be there for young professionals, and one event showed students just what opportunities are available.
The "Build My Career" Expo at the Omni Center is in it's first year. The event started as a field trip day for students to visit homes under construction. However, instructors wanted some more hands-on experience. So the La Crosse Area Builders Association and Executive Officer Tena Bailey came up with Tuesday's career showcase.
"This was an idea I had heard about nationally," Bailey said. "I wanted to bring it to our area. That's what this is all about. More of a hands-on opportunity for the students to learn what's available to them. In their backyard, for most of these companies."
The students got to use heavy machinery such as cranes to lift loads and excavators to try and pick up a basketball with. Cashton High School freshman Tucker Menzynski said it was harder than it looks.
“It was a lot different," Menzynski said. "I pictured it a lot easier, but there’s a lot of work into it. You have to be very precise on how you use it. It’ll help me have a better understanding of what I’m very skilled in. It will just help me learn a little bit better of what I can do in the job field.”
Inside the Omni Center, students could build playhouses that were then auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting Tools for Schools.
The event featured more than 50 exhibitors, 50 academic institutions and 750 total students.