Area students learn about La Crosse's history

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Allamakee, Houston
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Winona and
Buffalo Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Allamakee, Clayton
and Crawford Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

.The Mississippi River has crested in our hydrologic service area and
will continue to slowly fall through the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding begins to threaten homes in the
Shore Acres area. Water begins to impact homes and businesses
along La Fond Avenue and Bainbridge Street on French Island. Water
begins to go over the road at Copeland Park with some water into
the ball parks. Water is near the bottom of the Pettibone Beach
shelter and water is nearly over the road at Houska Park near the
wastewater treatment plant. Water also begins to spread into
Riverside Park.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Tuesday was 14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.8
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
13.8 feet on 09/27/2010.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Area students learn about La Crosse's history

  • Updated
  • 0
La Crosse history.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- To close out their La Crosse history unit, La Crosse School District second graders spent the day touring historic sites. 

About 450 second graders had the chance to take a field trip to tour the Historical Hixon House Museum. Having this opportunity connects what they were learning in the classroom to something tangible. 

field trip to Hixon House.jpg

"It provides context. We talk about the past but when they're young, of course, they don't have much point of reference for that," Hixon House Site & Guide Manager Margaret Lichter said. "When we teach them about where we came from and we can show them true examples, like this historic house, they have a chance to put what they're learning to life through seeing things firsthand."

After touring the house full of relics from another time, Summit Elementary School second grader Savannah Passe said, "It is really cool."

La Crosse Student History.jpg

On their field trip to the Hixon House, students were challenged to a few tasks. Including a scavenger hunt around the house, learning to play croquet and potato sack races. 

potato sack races .jpg

Another student, Macy Zitlow, said it's not only fun but important to learn about history. 

"It's very cool because it's not like now it's back in the olden days," Zitlow said." I think we should really appreciate this kind of stuff, not make fun of them. I really like it."

These students also get the chance to visit the Heritage Center and end the day with a picnic at Poage Park.

