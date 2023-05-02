Area students learn about La Crosse's history

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- To close out their La Crosse history unit, La Crosse School District second graders spent the day touring historic sites.
About 450 second graders had the chance to take a field trip to tour the Historical Hixon House Museum. Having this opportunity connects what they were learning in the classroom to something tangible.
"It provides context. We talk about the past but when they're young, of course, they don't have much point of reference for that," Hixon House Site & Guide Manager Margaret Lichter said. "When we teach them about where we came from and we can show them true examples, like this historic house, they have a chance to put what they're learning to life through seeing things firsthand."
After touring the house full of relics from another time, Summit Elementary School second grader Savannah Passe said, "It is really cool."
On their field trip to the Hixon House, students were challenged to a few tasks. Including a scavenger hunt around the house, learning to play croquet and potato sack races.
Another student, Macy Zitlow, said it's not only fun but important to learn about history.
"It's very cool because it's not like now it's back in the olden days," Zitlow said." I think we should really appreciate this kind of stuff, not make fun of them. I really like it."
These students also get the chance to visit the Heritage Center and end the day with a picnic at Poage Park.