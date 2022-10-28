Area thrift stores moving Halloween product quickly

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - As Halloween approaches, many are looking to get their hands on a last minute costume.
Good Steward Retail Store has moved their donated items so rapidly that three racks of apparel is now down to just one. Store Manager Lisa Wendt says wigs, superheroes and adult pajamas have been popular.
Halloween costume sales peaked at the store in early October. Checkout lines at times can be as long as the showroom floor.
Wendt says just about anything at a secondhand store can be used as a costume and shopping at that level can be beneficial to some.
"The best thing about shopping at a resale store for your Halloween costume is you're going to find unique," Wendt said. "And it's just those rare finds that you come across. Whether it's the grass skirt that you're looking for. We had a Frankenstein wig. That was really awesome. That disappeared in no time."
Good Steward gets Halloween merchandise year round via donations and keeps them in a 50,000 square foot warehouse when the items are out of season. Wendt adds that all remaining Halloween products are currently in the store.