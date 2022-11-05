Area veterans get exposed to a multitude of resources to support them

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Saturday afternoon the La Crosse County Veterans Office held sixth annual Veterans Bonanza at the La Crosse Center.
The Veterans Bonanza helps connect veterans and their families to a variety of resources that are available to them.
Over 98 vendors ranging from community businesses, state agencies and more were in attendance.
Veterans Service Coordinator for La Crosse County Kathy Thoen said the event continues to grow and it is important for veterans to learn what benefits are provided for them.
"Benefits are forever changing and legislation is forever changing for veterans and it's good to have that information out there for them," Thoen said.
Thoen encourages any vendors interested in participating in next years event to email La Crosse County Veteran Service Staff.