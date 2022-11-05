Area veterans get exposed to multitude of resources

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- As a veteran, Darrell Ferguson knew there were services available to him. As he attended the annual Veterans Bonanza Saturday, Ferguson said he all of the services exactly and how can he access those benefits.
Ferguson was one of the area veterans who made their way to the annual Veterans Bonanza held at the La Crosse Center.
This is the six year the La Crosse County Veterans Office hosted the event to support area veterans.
Nearly 100 vendors set up in the La Crosse Center to answer questions about the ever-changing benefits landscape.
Ferguson, who attended for the first time, said he was surprised to learn about a number of available programs.
"We have a lot of services. One of which I just got to meet is a suicide prevention service which is something I think is extremely important," Ferguson said.
Ferguson said he was told that when veterans transition out of the military they're not aware of what is available to them or that service just kind of stops even though the veteran needs that support.
One of the organizers of the event said the Veterans Bonanza helps connect veterans and their families to a variety of available resources.
Veterans Service Coordinator for La Crosse County Kathy Thoen said the event continues to grow and it is important for veterans to learn what benefits are provided for them.
"Benefits are forever changing and legislation is forever changing for veterans and it's good to have that information out there for them," Thoen said.
Thoen encourages any vendors interested in participating in next years event to email La Crosse County Veteran Service Staff.