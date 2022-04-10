Area winter guard groups took the stage Sunday during the last public performance

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Central High School hosted area winter guard groups Sunday night during the La Crosse Stars Showcase.
The Lincoln Winter Drumline, La Crosse Stars, Stars Cadets, Onalaska Winter Guard and the University of Wisconsin La Crosse Winter Guard showcased their winter season show for friends and families.
The La Crosse teams spent their first competitive season in the North Star Circuit and welcomed the community into their gym for their final public performance of the season.
Eighth-grader Eiji Roche performed in both the Lincoln Winter Drumline and the La Crosse Stars.
Roche said she likes that these organizations don't limit her with the skills she can learn and is excited to watch them grow.
"You have a lot of flexibility in this sport," Roche said. "You can do so many things in it. You don't have to just do flags or just do riffles. You can do dancing or help with thinking about what show we can do. It's just a lot of fun."
According to Lincoln Middle School band director and La Crosse Stars volunteer and operation manager Jason Harden the groups are fairly new and haven't had the opportunity to grow as much because of COVID.
"I think we're all very excited to be performing here because this has been two years in the making," Harden said. "Even though we had a little show at last year at Onalaska we didn't have the kind of productions we have this year."
Harden added that he hopes to see the program grow in the La Crosse area.