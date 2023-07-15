 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Advisory is in effect for all counties in Wisconsin including
Taylor, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe,
Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford, Richland, and Grant.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Area youth get in touch with nature at Youth Outdoor Fest

  • Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area kids get in touch with nature through the annual Youth Outdoor Fest at Pettibone Park.

Kids checked out a variety of exhibits from honey tasting and identifying fur.

Booth

Kids also practiced shooting a bow and arrow and learning how to cast a fishing line.

U.S. Fish & Wildlife Specialist Outreach Specialist in Onalaska Chritina Stahl said all the activities are free and the event is starting to regain it's popularity.

Bow

"It was getting really big and then Covid happened and so it's been a little bit smaller but we are growing people are remembering this is a thing again," Stahl said.

Exhibiters in attendance ranged from private businesses and clubs. Also including federal, state and local agencies.

