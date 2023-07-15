Area youth get in touch with nature at Youth Outdoor Fest

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Area kids get in touch with nature through the annual Youth Outdoor Fest at Pettibone Park.
Kids checked out a variety of exhibits from honey tasting and identifying fur.
Kids also practiced shooting a bow and arrow and learning how to cast a fishing line.
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Specialist Outreach Specialist in Onalaska Chritina Stahl said all the activities are free and the event is starting to regain it's popularity.
"It was getting really big and then Covid happened and so it's been a little bit smaller but we are growing people are remembering this is a thing again," Stahl said.
Exhibiters in attendance ranged from private businesses and clubs. Also including federal, state and local agencies.