Arizona team wins H.S. fishing championships in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A major fishing tournament between young anglers has come to an end in La Crosse.
The 14th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship featured close to 400 teams from all over the world.
Out of all the teams, one from Phoenix, Arizona, came out on top.
The duo of recent graduate Jeff Giffen and incoming junior Dylan Mladick was one of the 30 teams in Saturday's finals and won with a combined weight of 10 pounds 9 ounces between their three fish.
More than $3 million in scholarships and other prizes were up for grabs this weekend.
Despite coming from a state known for a large desert, the team put in the effort and are glad of their accomplishment.
"Definitely a lot," Mladick said. "We were up here nine days before the off-limits period pre-fishing for this tournament. It wasn't out of the blue. We put in the work and it paid off thankfully."
"It's a lot of fun," Giffen said. "We actually have a lot of lakes. We mostly have deeply clear water. This is a grass fishery and it was a lot different so it was a lot of fun."
Giffen added that he plans to celebrate the occasion by sleeping after a long weekend out on the waters of the Coulee Region.