...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone...in effect until 11 PM CDT this evening.

Favorable meteorological conditions will lead to enhanced surface
ozone production today. In general, peak ozone concentrations occur
from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each night, with lower ozone
concentrations observed overnight and into the morning hours. The
air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE
GROUPS level statewide, with the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
level on an isolated basis.

During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors (including
outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding prolonged or
heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Arizona team wins H.S. fishing championships in La Crosse

  • Updated
  • 0
FISH.jpg

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A major fishing tournament between young anglers has come to an end in La Crosse.

The 14th annual High School Fishing World Finals and National Championship featured close to 400 teams from all over the world.

Out of all the teams, one from Phoenix, Arizona, came out on top.

The duo of recent graduate Jeff Giffen and incoming junior Dylan Mladick was one of the 30 teams in Saturday's finals and won with a combined weight of 10 pounds 9 ounces between their three fish.

More than $3 million in scholarships and other prizes were up for grabs this weekend.

Despite coming from a state known for a large desert, the team put in the effort and are glad of their accomplishment.

"Definitely a lot," Mladick said. "We were up here nine days before the off-limits period pre-fishing for this tournament. It wasn't out of the blue. We put in the work and it paid off thankfully."

"It's a lot of fun," Giffen said. "We actually have a lot of lakes. We mostly have deeply clear water. This is a grass fishery and it was a lot different so it was a lot of fun."

Giffen added that he plans to celebrate the occasion by sleeping after a long weekend out on the waters of the Coulee Region.

