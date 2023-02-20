Arrest made in shooting death of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Multi-Faceted Winter Storm From Tuesday Evening Through
Thursday...

.A complex and highly impactful winter storm is shaping up for
late Tuesday afternoon through Thursday. The heaviest snow
arrives in two waves: first focuses on Tuesday night along an
axis between Interstates 90 and 94 with amounts of 3 to 5 inches.
While the snow tapers off during the morning on Wednesday, the
combination of ongoing light snow showers and increasing
northeasterly winds may result in travel impacts due to blowing
and drifting snow.

The second wave of snow arrives Wednesday evening and looks to
produce at least another 6 inches of snow over the watch area
with strong winds continuing to produce blowing and drifting snow.
By the time the storm departs Thursday evening, some locations in
the watch may see over a foot of snow over the course of the two
days.

This looks to be a HIGHLY impactful winter storm with many
facets. Travel could be severely impacted at times. With some
adjustments in the storm track possible, along with uncertainties
in where the heavier snow bands and favored wintry mix areas lie
along the southern border of the storm track, expect refinements
to the forecast over the next few days.

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12
inches over the course of two days with some locations seeing
amounts in excess of a foot. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central, southwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...There will be two main rounds of snow. The first from
Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning and the second from
Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. While the snow
will lessen between these two rounds, increasing winds and
blowing snow may result in continued travel difficulties.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The
hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Arrest made in shooting death of Catholic bishop in Los Angeles

  • Updated
  • 0

A man was taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a Catholic bishop renowned for his work as a community "peacemaker," the LA County Sheriff's Department announced Monday.

Auxiliary Bishop David O'Connell was found dead in his home in the Hacienda Heights neighborhood Saturday in what is being investigated as a homicide, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies found O'Connell after responding to an emergency call shortly before 1 p.m., Deputy Lizette Falcon told CNN.

A news conference is scheduled for 3 p.m. PT (6 p.m. ET) Monday to detail the circumstances of the arrest.

Members of the Los Angeles Catholic community and political leaders praised O'Connell and expressed their surprise at his killing.

"It is a shock and I have no words to express my sadness," Archbishop of Los Angeles José H. Gomez said in a statement Saturday announcing O'Connell's death.

"As a priest and later a bishop here in Los Angeles for forty-five years, Bishop Dave was a man of deep prayer who had a great love for Our Blessed Mother," Gomez said. "He was a peacemaker with a heart for the poor and the immigrant, and he had a passion for building a community where the sanctity and dignity of every human life was honored and protected.

"He was also a good friend, and I will miss him greatly. I know we all will. Please join me in praying for Bishop Dave and for his family in Ireland," Gomez said.

Gomez on Sunday issued another statement saying he was "deeply disturbed and saddened" to learn his death was being investigated as a homicide.

O'Connell was a native of County Cork, Ireland, and ordained to serve in the Los Angeles Archdiocese in 1979, according to Angelus, a news platform of the archdiocese.

While working as an associate pastor, O'Connell ministered to communities dealing with gang violence and poverty in southern Los Angeles. He worked to restore trust between residents and law enforcement in the wake of the 1992 Los Angeles riots, Angelus said.

Working with immigrants was also a top priority for O'Connell and he served as chairman of the interdiocesan Southern California immigration Task Force, which helped coordinate the local church's response to the recent influx of migrants from Central America, Angelus said.

"For me, it really is a labor of love," he said of the task force in 2019, "because this is, I think, what our schools and parishes are all about. Not just for unaccompanied minors but for all our children. There's an epidemic of hurting children, even the ones who have too much. They feel we've abandoned them. And the migrant youths have become a metaphor for our whole society."

As police investigate the deadly shooting, the Los Angeles Catholic community reflected on his impact.

"I'm brokenhearted. I've been crying for the last few days knowing that he's no longer here to share all of his inspiration and his prayers and everything with us," parishioner Ramona Torres said.

"I'm very hurt -- very hurt by his passing because he's one of the most lovable persons I've met," another parishioner, Gabriela Gil, said.

"Bishop O'Connell was a guiding light for so many, and his legacy will continue to live on," the sheriff's department said on Twitter. "We are working diligently to seek those responsible for his death."

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.