Art Fahey reflects on his 32 year career at the La Crosse Center

  • Updated
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- Art Fahey reflects on his career with the La Crosse Center at his retirement party Thursday night. 

Fahey worked at the La Crosse Center for 32 years, the majority of which he was the Executive Director. 

To many, the convention and entertainment center wouldn't be what it is today without Fahey. 

"He's got a tremendous work ethic, it's not unusual for him to be - especially during a busy season - working 50, 60, 70 hours a week," Chair for the La Crosse Center Board Brent Smith said. "I think he's a real people-person - that's one of the reasons he's succeeded."

Through all of the events at the La Crosse Center, Fahey reflected on some of his favorites. 

"When Reba McEntire came through she was doing a Vegas-type of show and we hadn't seen anything like that and it was a very popular show that we saw," Fahey said. "One of the marquee ones was Elton John when he rolled through and he got snowed out the first time he came through."

Looking back at the last 32 years, he said he wouldn't change a thing. 

"I didn't think I would be here this long but it found out to be the right job, the right fit, the right market for me and boy was I lucky... I was very very lucky," Fahey said. "This is a career that you get up in the morning and you don't feel like you're going to work and you hear that all the time but that's what it was. It was a good ride."

