Art Fahey's last day at the La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, WI (WXOW) He set a standard that is hard to duplicate.

Under Art Fahey's leadership, the La Crosse Center provided an opportunity for others to learn from seminar opportunities, enjoy time with others through events like the Festmaster's Ball, and laugh with entertainment from people such as Charlie Berens.

As impressive as all that is, is the way Art did it.

"He always had time for us," said one of the people employed to help the Center prepare for and work during scheduled events. Art treated people well.

Before beginning work for the Center in the marketing department, Art worked for WXOW, on air and in sales. His original plan included working in Minneapolis.

But that's where life intervenes.

You marry, have children and recognize what a nice place La Crosse is.

Just a small part of Art Fahey's story. Not long after his arrival at the La Crosse Center, he became the executive director.

All of a sudden, 32 years have gone by. And it goes by fast when you enjoy what you do. Before you know it, it's your last day on the job.

He's pleased with his work and of course, the latest expansion of the La Crosse Center that now shows off the Mississippi.

"When people see it, the selling stops," says Art.

Now, he will begin to travel, visit family and spend much more time with his wife, Shelley.