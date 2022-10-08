Art thrives at "Pumpkin and a Pint" event

Onalaska, Wis. - (WXOW) - The Onalaska Art Keepers offered up pumpkins, pints and plenty of art at Dash Park on Saturday. For the second year in a row, the Pumpkin and a Pint event saw artist's original work auctioned off to support furthering art in the Onalaska community.
"In early June we had 44 artists create paintings and they went all over the city," said artistic director of the Art Keepers, Joyce Diveley. "Today we auction them off and for $10 you can have a pumpkin to paint and a pint of beer or root beer."
Additionally, the event offered food and live music. It also offered a lot of unique art.
"It's about sharing perspective," said Onalaska Mayor Kim Smith. "Sharing a sense of community and the art being sold today is created by a variety of members of our community."
Many paintings were provided by local students.
"One of my student's pieces just sold for $75," said artist and art teacher Lori Ehlke. "To have something like that happen is just such an encouragement for her to continue doing art."
According to Diveley, it's about promoting the development and appreciation of local art.
"Little by little we're just gonna keep finding little fun things to do and spread it around the city," she said.