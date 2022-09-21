Artists prepare paintings for this weekend's Plein Air Festival

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) -- More than 30 regional artists are preparing their art pieces for this weekend's ninth annual Plein Air Painting Between the Bluffs Festival.
The festival gets artists out of their studio and into nature, where they prepare three works of art within two weeks and within 15 miles of downtown La Crosse.
Wednesday night, artists gathered at the Chipps residence in La Crescent to capture the beauty of Skunk Hollow Wetlands.
"It might be a challenge but it's just so fascinating that you just know it would make a great painting and you really want to try and nail it. Then you're motivated," Mike Martino, a Plein Air competitor said. "You commit to that image and its like, now I got to figure out to paint this. So that can get pretty exciting and intense."
A quick paint competition is scheduled for Saturday the 24th at Grandad's Bluff and begins at 10 a.m..
The festival runs Saturday, 11-4 p.m. and Sunday 12 to 3 p.m. at Studio Gallery 1311.
Admission is free to the festival and the works of art are for sale.