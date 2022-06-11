Artspire helping find the artist in us all

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- Artspire wrapped up it's second and final day Saturday
Due to the rain, the event was moved inside the Riverside Center Parking Ramp and the Pump House. But that did not dampen the spirits of guests and local artists as they continued to show off their best artwork while staying dry in the ramp.
According to Assistant Director at the Pump House Allison Krzych, this event piqued the interest of people far beyond La Crosse.
"We really feel being a free community festival, it gives access to everybody regardless of anything to come down and experience the arts," Krzych continued. "It also brings people from outside of our community in so people have traveled many hours to come to La Crosse to experience the arts."
The event also featured Chalkfest, giving visitors like Robin Bernacchi, a chance to get in touch with their creative side.
"I'm really getting involved with chalk. I am fascinated by how artistic you can be with basic chalk," Bernacchi said.
Artspire, which started as a one-time event in 2014 but has turned into an annual celebration of the arts, concluded Saturday night.