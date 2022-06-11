Artspire rain plan moves activities to Pump House, Riverside Parking Ramp

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Due to rain in the forecast today, Artspire organizers have moved activities to the Pump House and the Riverside Parking Ramp.
Here's a look at what's happening today and where:
All Interactive Arts and Chalkfest from 10am-5pm will be held in the lower level of the Riverside Parking Ramp, east of the Pump House.
The Fine Art Fair & Sale from 10am-5pm will be set up in the lower level of the Riverside Parking Ramp, east of the Pump House.
All Performances from 10am-5pm will be held in the Pump House Theater. The headliner B2wins will continue to be outdoors at 7PM as rain and storms clear.
Food trucks will continue to be on Front Street from 10am-10pm The Beer Garden will remain open from 12pm-10pm.
For more information, visit the Artspire website or the Artspire Facebook page for updates.