Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Wabasha and Buffalo
Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Crawford, Clayton
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, Houston and La
Crosse Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening by 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is
forecast to become minor this evening.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Portions of Goose Island County Park begin
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:15 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 13.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:15 AM CDT Thursday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday evening and continue falling to 10.7 feet Thursday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

As floodwaters recede, some La Crosse parks and trails reopening

  • Updated
Riverside Park

April 21, 2023 picture of Riverside Park. Floodwaters have receded enough for the city to reopen the park on May 5.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the floodwaters dropping in La Crosse, the city is reopening some of its parks and trails.

Jim Flottmeyer with La Crosse's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said two trails, two roads, and three parks are opening back up for use beginning on Friday, May 5.

The Houska Dog Park, Riverside Park, and the Riverside International Friendship Gardens are available for the public to enjoy. Along with them include the Green Island Trail, Houska Park Trail, Joseph Houska Drive, and E. Veterans Memorial Drive reopening on Friday. 

There are still several parks in the city that remain closed from flooding. They include Pettibone and Copeland parks. Marsh trails are also closed yet from the high water.  