As floodwaters recede, some La Crosse parks and trails reopening

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - With the floodwaters dropping in La Crosse, the city is reopening some of its parks and trails.

Jim Flottmeyer with La Crosse's Parks, Recreation, and Forestry Department said two trails, two roads, and three parks are opening back up for use beginning on Friday, May 5.

The Houska Dog Park, Riverside Park, and the Riverside International Friendship Gardens are available for the public to enjoy. Along with them include the Green Island Trail, Houska Park Trail, Joseph Houska Drive, and E. Veterans Memorial Drive reopening on Friday.

There are still several parks in the city that remain closed from flooding. They include Pettibone and Copeland parks. Marsh trails are also closed yet from the high water.