As the temps drop, protect yourself against the cold

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- The Coulee Region is seeing a cold front headed its way and medical experts say it's important to protect yourself against the cold.
As temperatures drop, medical experts say it's important to protect against hypothermia and frostbite.
Covering hands, face and ears can help, according to Mayo Clinic Health System family medicine Dr. Drake Matuska.
He said if someone is feeling the harmful effects of the cold, to not warm up too quickly.
"If we're getting to the really bad ones where we're not feeling like our fingertips or toes - that we not put our fingers and toes into really hot water," Matuska said. "Be very cautious, like putting them in lukewarm water, just to make sure we're not warming up too fast."
He adds that if someone's fingers or toes start turning black - or they can no longer feel them - or they're confused and overly tired, to seek medical attention.