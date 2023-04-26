As water levels rise, keep safety in mind

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Minnesota...Wisconsin...Iowa...

Mississippi River Near Alma Dam 4 affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Crawford,
Allamakee and Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Grant and
Clayton Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Grant, Clayton, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting Vernon, La Crosse and
Houston Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Buffalo, Trempealeau and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued late this afternoon.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast.
This approaches the flood of record.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Water is within one foot of Rose Street
near Interstate 90, and the eastbound I-90 exit may be closed. La
Fond Street on French Island is closed. Water will encroach on
Clinton Street. The shelter and ball parks in Copeland Park may be
flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 15.9 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:15 AM CDT Wednesday was 15.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.0
feet this evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
15.7 feet on 04/20/1969.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

As water levels rise, keep safety in mind

  • Updated
  • 0
Mayo Health clinic.jpg

With the near record flood levels in the Driftless Region, it's important to stay vigilant with safety.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With the near record flood levels in the Driftless Region, it's important to stay vigilant with safety. 

With the current river levels, it may be hard to see debris, garbage or anything that could cause harm in the water. 

That's why Mayo Health Clinic Family Medicine Physician Michael Bassett said it's important to stay out of the water. 

"Flash flooding and floods are the number one weather related killer of children in the U.S. It's really important that people keep their children away from flood waters," Bassett said. "As little as six inches of moving water is enough to knock even a grown person off of their feet; even less for kids."

If someone ventures into the water with open skin wounds, the water carries bacteria and can be the cause of a trip to the hospital.

"Which can cause a local infection, cellulitis, redness, swelling. Even systemic signs such as fever, chills and nausea," Bassett said. "That typically requires antibiotics or even can form an abscess that has to been seen by a medical provider."

He said it's equally important that people don't ingest food or water that's been contaminated by the flood waters. 

Bassett even said to throw out any soft toys that can absorb the water.

