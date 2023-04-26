As water levels rise, keep safety in mind

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- With the near record flood levels in the Driftless Region, it's important to stay vigilant with safety.
With the current river levels, it may be hard to see debris, garbage or anything that could cause harm in the water.
That's why Mayo Health Clinic Family Medicine Physician Michael Bassett said it's important to stay out of the water.
"Flash flooding and floods are the number one weather related killer of children in the U.S. It's really important that people keep their children away from flood waters," Bassett said. "As little as six inches of moving water is enough to knock even a grown person off of their feet; even less for kids."
If someone ventures into the water with open skin wounds, the water carries bacteria and can be the cause of a trip to the hospital.
"Which can cause a local infection, cellulitis, redness, swelling. Even systemic signs such as fever, chills and nausea," Bassett said. "That typically requires antibiotics or even can form an abscess that has to been seen by a medical provider."
He said it's equally important that people don't ingest food or water that's been contaminated by the flood waters.
Bassett even said to throw out any soft toys that can absorb the water.