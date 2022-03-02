 Skip to main content
Ash Wednesday mass at San Damiano

  Updated
  • 0

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Ash Wednesday mass took place at Viterbo University's San Damiano chapel. For those of the Catholic faith, the next 40 days are supposed to be a time of fasting, repentance and reflection. It's also a time to take action toward peace.

Lent One

The mass included the placing of ashes on one's forehead.

"We are ambassadors and we are dealing with a trusted gift of proclaiming God's message," said Father Conrad Targonski. "In the tradition of Rose of Viterbo I think there's no waiting. It's now."

Lent Two

The invasion of Ukraine, a call for peace, all part of the action called upon in the Ash Wednesday mass.

It's on Ash Wednesday when Christians are invited to receive ashes across their foreheads in the sign of the cross. The significance is explained in the words spoken, "From dust you came, and from dust you will return."

Lent Three

Lent, a time for fasting, repentance and reflection.

