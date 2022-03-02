Ash Wednesday mass at San Damiano

LA CROSSE, Wis. - (WXOW) - Ash Wednesday mass took place at Viterbo University's San Damiano chapel. For those of the Catholic faith, the next 40 days are supposed to be a time of fasting, repentance and reflection. It's also a time to take action toward peace.
"We are ambassadors and we are dealing with a trusted gift of proclaiming God's message," said Father Conrad Targonski. "In the tradition of Rose of Viterbo I think there's no waiting. It's now."
It's on Ash Wednesday when Christians are invited to receive ashes across their foreheads in the sign of the cross. The significance is explained in the words spoken, "From dust you came, and from dust you will return."