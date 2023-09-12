Ashley for the Arts donates nearly $700,000 to area nonprofits after annual event

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - According to the Ashley for the Arts website, the three-day music festival saw a great turnout this year.
Organizers said bad weather did not stop tens of thousands of people from descending on Arcadia's Memorial Park.
This year, visitors enjoyed top-tier performances from artists like REO Speedwagon, One Republic, Jake Owen and many more.
Thanks to the strong attendance, Ashley for the Arts was able to donate nearly $700,000 to over 70 local nonprofit organizations.
According to it's website, some of that money will go to area schools, local children's charities and medical research.
