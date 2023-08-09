 Skip to main content
Ashley for the Arts kicks off on Thursday

  Updated
  • 0
ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - The food trucks are arriving and the stages are being set up before the gates open on Thursday for Ashley for the Arts.

The Whitesidewalls Rock 'N' Roll Revue starts things off on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. on the Soldiers Walk Stage. Meanwhile, there will be many other activities throughout the park for the whole family.

"We have our main stage with all of the world-class entertainers, and we have three other side stages which will have school bands and choirs performing. We have 100 art and craft fair vendors as well as inflatable air park, a petting zoo, we have a wheel of death, a lumberjack show and circus entertainers that are just roaming the grounds consistently." says Cole Bawek the Event Director for Ashley for the Arts.

