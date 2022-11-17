Ask A Trooper: Winter Driving Tips

Weather Alert

...Brief Heavy Snow Showers This Afternoon... Brief heavy snow showers will continue to move southeast across southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and southwest into central Wisconsin this afternoon. Pockets of poor visibilities are likely with some slick spots where snow accumulates, but widespread travel problems are not anticipated. Gusty winds up to 30-35 mph are also likely west of the Mississippi River and could lead to additional visibility restrictions. Please use caution when driving this afternoon! Allow extra braking distance and watch for slick spots.