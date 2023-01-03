Astride motorcycle, Van Orden arrives in Washington to begin congressional career

WASHINGTON (WXOW) - It is the first day at work for newly elected Senators and Representatives.
That included Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional Representative Derrick Van Orden.
In true Wisconsin fashion, the freshman Congressman arrived at the Capitol on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
While in the House chamber, Van Orden cast his vote for fellow Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy for Speaker of the House.
After three votes failed to reach a majority, the House adjourned until Wednesday at noon.
Once a Speaker is chosen, his or her first task is to administer the oaths of office to the newly elected members of Congress.