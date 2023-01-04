Athletic trainers need to be prepared for every possible injury

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After Buffalo Bills Safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field of an NFL game on Jan. 2, the work athletic trainers do was put on full display.
Athletic trainers are on the sidelines for all high school and college sporting events and they need to be prepared to respond to all possible injuries that may arise on the field.
"Depending on whether we are out at a softball or football field or indoors at a basketball venue we have got to have a specific plan for that venue all of the different scenarios that could occur. Typically at the university level, we will have a certified athletic trainer and other ancillary support staff on hand to assist with emergencies," said Sheldon Wagner, Associate Professor of Exercise & Sport Science at UW-La Crosse.
Wagner says at minimum trainers will have an athletic training kit that includes things for wound care, an AED, various types of splints, crutches, a cooler full of ice, and the all-important athletic tape.