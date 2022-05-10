Att. General Kaul visits La Crosse, talks opioid crisis

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul visit La Crosse Tuesday and spoke at the Opioid, Stimulants, and Trauma Summit on the topic of illegal drugs in the state.
Kaul tells News 19 that there has been an increase in drug use since the pandemic began. Fentanyl has increased as a narcotic and can be found in many different types of drugs, according to Kaul.
He adds that the Department of Justice is working at stopping the supply chain to prevent any more addictions. The state is also receiving $400 million in settlement money to help address addiction issues, and Kaul says there are more resources to follow.
"One of the things we're doing is relaunching the 'Dose of Reality' website," Kaul said. "People can find information about conversations they can have to try to prevent people from beginning to use opioids. Also, they can find resources about treatment and prevention. I'm hoping that with these additional funds we're going to see, we're going to see more of these resources coming to Wisconsin and have more treatment facilities available."
The summit continues at the La Crosse Center through Thursday.