Attendance Matters assembly motivates students to improve their attendance record.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- On Friday afternoon, La Crosse Central High School held an assembly as a part of the district's Attendance Matter Initiative to help kids get back into the classroom.
With assistance from Morrie's Auto Group, which donated $9,000, both Logan and Central High Schools are giving away prizes at the end of each quarter to students who improve their attendance.
Students are assigned to different growth groups depending on their current attendance record. Those who are most improved may have the chance to be selected for prizes such as: A Friends Night Out package that includes a bringing five friends to a night out in a limo to dinner and a movie. Or a package that contains a $500 scholarship.
La Crosse Central High Dean of Students Amber Erickson said a student's attendance is key to success now and later in life.
"Our number one indicator of success is attendance if you are there you can learn all of the curriculum," Erickson said. "The opportunities to gain those skills and the knowledge you need even after high school when you go into the workforce."
Students who showed up to the assembly had the chance to be a part of a raffle for smaller prizes.
Erickson said that COVID-19 causing students to being on their own schedule for online learning and returning to a strict schedule may have caused a dip in the students classroom attendance.
The district intends to keep the program going after the school year and get more local partners involved.