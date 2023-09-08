Attorney General Josh Kaul talks School Safety

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - As students across Wisconsin return to their classrooms for a new school year, Attorney General Josh Kaul is taking the initiative to inform communities about the resources available to ensure the safety of students.
In a press conference held in West Salem, Kaul outlined various programs and measures that will aid schools, families, and communities in creating a secure educational environment.
One of those programs is called "Speak Up Speak Out". It's a 24/7 tip-line people can use to provide information about any concerns related to school safety.
"We have received thousands of tips through that tip-line", say Atty. Gen. Kaul, "Our offices have trained analysists who work with local schools and law enforcement to ensure that those yips are provided to the schools and that kids can get the help they need."
Kaul adds that the Wisconsin Department of Justice will continue working closely with schools and communities to promote safety and foster an environment in which every child can thrive.