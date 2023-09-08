 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Attorney General Josh Kaul talks School Safety

  • Updated
  • 0

WEST SALEM, Wisc. (WXOW) - As students across Wisconsin return to their classrooms for a new school year, Attorney General Josh Kaul is taking the initiative to inform communities about the resources available to ensure the safety of students.

Attorney General Josh Kaul talks School Safety

In a press conference held in West Salem, Kaul outlined various programs and measures that will aid schools, families, and communities in creating a secure educational environment.

One of those programs is called "Speak Up Speak Out". It's a 24/7 tip-line people can use to provide information about any concerns related to school safety.

Attorney General Josh Kaul talks School Safety

"We have received thousands of tips through that tip-line", say Atty. Gen. Kaul, "Our offices have trained analysists  who work with local schools and law enforcement to ensure that those yips are provided to the schools and that kids can get the help they need."

Kaul adds that the Wisconsin Department of Justice will continue working closely with schools and communities to promote safety and foster an environment in which every child can thrive.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Watch more on WXOW wherever you are 

There are plenty of ways to get the latest content from WXOW. You can find us on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms so you can watch us anytime! Enjoy livestreaming newscasts or replays of our latest news along with some of our signature content such as the Jefferson Awards plus the latest weather and local sports. 

Find WXOW on Roku here or by searching for WXOW in the Roku Channel Store.

Find WXOW for Fire TV here or searching for WXOW in the Amazon App Store. 

Add the WXOW app for Apple TV through the Apple App Store. 

Use this link to find out more about all the WXOW apps available. 

Tags

Recommended for you