Attorney General Kaul visits La Crosse to promote National Drug Take Back Day

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - National Drug Take Back Day is happening on Saturday. The day is an opportunity to safely dispose of unused or expired medications.
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul joined local law enforcement officials and medical professionals on Tuesday afternoon to spread the word about the event.
An Emergency Medicine Physician with Gundersen Health System said proper disposal can help prevent addiction.
"If we can get these medications out of the medicine cabinets, out of our homes, it will reduce addiction in the future," Dr. Christopher Eberlein said.
Officials said there are more than 500 drop boxes for unused medication across Wisconsin.
In La Crosse, medications can be dropped off at the Health and Human Services Building from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.
For more information on Drug Take Back Day click here.