BREAKING:

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources continues an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires has spread from north to
south impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface. We expect this
situation to remain highly dynamic over the coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, from noon today through
noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of heaviest
impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Attorney General Merrick Garland to testify in front of House Judiciary Committee in September

  • Updated
  • 0
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks at a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on on October 24, 2022 in Washington, DC.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/File

(CNN) — Attorney General Merrick Garland is scheduled to testify in front of the House Judiciary Committee on September 20, a source familiar with the plans told CNN.

The attorney general’s appearance before the panel will be for a standard oversight hearing. It’s routine for top-level executive branch officials to provide general testimony before congressional committees.

But when he testifies, Garland will be facing a number of House Republicans who are his toughest critics, and some have called for his impeachment.

Punchbowl News was first to report on the date of Garland’s appearance before the committee.

Speaker Kevin McCarthy has also recently started floating the possibility that the House could open an impeachment inquiry into Garland over Internal Revenue Service whistleblower allegations that Justice Department leadership improperly interfered in the Hunter Biden probe, which Garland has denied.

The panel is also slated to have a number of other high-profile Biden administration officials testify in the coming months, including FBI Director Christopher Wray and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

