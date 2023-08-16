Attorneys for teen homicide suspect seek to move case to juvenile court

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Attorneys for the 16-year-old La Crosse teen charged as an adult with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide want to move the case back to juvenile court.

The attorneys for Kamitri Riles and prosecutors appeared in front of Judge Ramona Gonzalez Wednesday morning for what's known as a reverse waiver hearing.

Riles is charged with the death of a 4-year-old girl in June. The criminal complaint said he admitted to investigators that he'd hit the child while babysitting her.

It is the first time a reverse waiver hearing like this has been heard in La Crosse County according to La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke.

For this type of hearing, he said the burden of proof is on the defense to prove three elements in order to move the case back to juvenile court.

The first element is that the adult system is inadequate to address his needs, he said. The second is that moving the case back to juvenile court would not depreciate the seriousness of the offense. Lastly, the defense needs to show that moving back to the juvenile system would still deter others from the same conduct.

Gruenke said the defense must win on all three by preponderance of the evidence in the case.

One of those who spoke Wednesday morning was a representative of Lincoln Hills, a juvenile correctional facility. She was asked about the educational and treatment options available to those incarcerated there.

Following her testimony, Judge Gonzalez stopped the proceeding stating only the first prong of the elements was covered and not the other two. After some courtroom discussion, she ordered both sides to provide her instead with written arguments by the end of the month. Once those are received, she'd look them over and make her ruling in early September.

For now, Riles remains in the adult system. He is currently in the La Crosse County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.