August Ball celebrates history, culture in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The community is welcome to take part in a celebration of the area's cultural heritage at the return of the August Ball on Saturday, Aug. 6.
"In 1887, it was held here in La Crosse," said Denise Christy Moss of the Enduring Families Project. "At that time, it was called the Emancipation Ball. There was a picnic in Levee Park, now called Riverside Park, and in the evening, the August Ball was held in... Downtown La Crosse."
Hosted by the Enduring Families Project, Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.), Hope Restores and Black Student Leaders, the ball features a formal dinner and dance starting at 6 p.m. on August 6 in the Bluffs Room at UW-La Crosse.
All are welcome to attend. Tickets are required.