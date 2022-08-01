 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

August Ball celebrates history, culture in La Crosse

  • 0
August Ball 2022 Graphic

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The community is welcome to take part in a celebration of the area's cultural heritage at the return of the August Ball on Saturday, Aug. 6.

"In 1887, it was held here in La Crosse," said Denise Christy Moss of the Enduring Families Project. "At that time, it was called the Emancipation Ball. There was a picnic in Levee Park, now called Riverside Park, and in the evening, the August Ball was held in... Downtown La Crosse."

Hosted by the Enduring Families Project, Black Leaders Acquiring Collective Knowledge (B.L.A.C.K.), Hope Restores and Black Student Leaders, the ball features a formal dinner and dance starting at 6 p.m. on August 6 in the Bluffs Room at UW-La Crosse.

All are welcome to attend. Tickets are required.

Learn more and purchase tickets by clicking here.

Have a story idea? Let us know here