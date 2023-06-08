Authorities confirm body found is Madeline Kingsbury, provide details of Fravel arrest

WINONA, Minn. (WXOW) - Winona authorities have confirmed that the body found near Mabel Wednesday afternoon was Madeline Kingsbury.
As Winona Police Chief Tom Williams made that statement, several people gathered at a news conference at Winona City Hall gasped and cried.
Her body was found, more than two months after she disappeared, by a Fillmore County Sheriff's Investigator Wednesday.
An autopsy confirmed her identity. The cause of death wasn't revealed at the news conference.
Unfortunately, while this discovery was not what we were hoping for, we are thankful that we are able to bring Maddi home to her family," Williams said.
He went on to say that the investigator found her body on a remote road off of Highway 43 north of Mabel around 1:30 p.m. Digital evidence gathered by authorities led them to the area where her body was discovered.
Chief Williams said that where Kingsbury's body was found was not on property owned by any member of the Fravel family or any of their relatives.
He went on to say that the area had been searched before but that her body was covered and concealed "in such a manner that she was not visible."
"To say the least, the past 69 days have been frustrating, full of heartache, and pain for the family, law enforcement, and the community. But during this time, the family never gave up. Law enforcement never gave up. The community never gave up," Williams said.
He went to thank the volunteers, community, and media for helping were instrumental in helping to bring Maddi home.
Chief Williams said that Adam Fravel as taken into custody on a probable cause arrest at a residence in Mabel Wednesday afternoon around 5:20 p.m. by sheriff's deputies. He was arrested without incident the chief said.
As to what led to Fravel's arrest, the chief said, "It was a probable cause arrest. We felt we had enough evidence to make a probable cause referral." He declined to go into more details surrounding any reasons for the arrest.
Fravel is now in the Winona County Jail awaiting a court appearance on a charge of Murder-2nd Degree-With Intent-Not Premeditation.
Williams said that the investigation continues which is why they declined to answer many questions about the evidence.
Williams, Fillmore County Sheriff Jeff DeGeorge, and Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Special Agent Michelle Frascone all said that they processed and thoroughly investigated more than 450 tips to help find Kingsbury.
Sheriff DeGeorge did comment on what led the investigator to the area where Kingsbury's body was found. "An investigator was following up on an electronic-a tip related to electronic evidence-checked the area and located Madeline's body."
As far as the emotional toll the discovery and the case took on everyone, he said, "Well, our focus always remains on the job at hand. So our focus is always going to be and was in that case what do we need to do next. We certainly recognize that this is emotional-and it is for us and for everyone else-but priority number one is that we've got a job to do and maintain professionalism."
Madeline Kingsbury's children have been in the care of her parents since she disappeared.
Kingsbury’s family said in a statement that they were “relieved” that her body was found, KTTC-TV reported.
“We’re certain that the correct person has been arrested, will be appropriately charged, and convicted of his crimes,” the statement read.
The Kingsbury family is holding a benefit on June 10 to raise money for the care of Maddi's two children who are ages 2 and 5. It is at the Witoka Tavern and Reception Hall at 27999 County Road 9 in Winona starting at 3 p.m.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.