Authorities determine threat is "Not Credible" against Tomah Middle School

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Despite a concerning post on social media, authorities in the Tomah area find no credible threat against Tomah Middle School.
A release from the Tomah School District said that law enforcement investigated a post and caption that began circulating on social media.
After that investigation, both school officials and police determined it was not a credible threat.
District Administrator Mike Hanson said in the release that "the safety and security of our students and faculty is a top priority" and that they take these reports seriously.
He asked that people "see something, please say something and administration will follow up."
Hanson stated that the district has threat assessment and response protocols in place to address these types of incidents and work with law enforcement and emergency responders.