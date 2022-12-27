Authorities: Genoa bar fire started upstairs, cause still under investigation

GENOA, Wis. (WXOW) - Preliminary findings indicate to authorities that a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a Genoa bar and restaurant started on the second story or attic of the building.
Vernon County Sheriff John Spears and Genoa-Harmony Fire Chief Michael Hanson issued a joint release Tuesday afternoon regarding Sunday's fire at the Big River Inn in Genoa.
It said that 9-1-1 calls began coming into dispatch around 7:52 a.m. about heavy smoke coming from the two-story structure.
Above the bar and restaurant were two apartments, one occupied and the other undergoing renovation. The woman who lived in the one apartment was able to safely get out without any injury according to the release.
The bar and restaurant were closed at the time of the fire.
While 40 firefighters from six different departments including Genoa-Harmony had the fire out by 11 a.m., crews remained at the scene for another five hours.
After the fire was extinguished, the remainder of the second floor was taken down for safety reasons. Part of the reason was to protect two adjacent buildings.
The release said that preliminary findings indicate that the fire began on the second story or attic. Both agencies continue to investigate how the fire started.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire but two cats that lived with the woman in her apartment died in the fire.