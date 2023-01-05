Authorities searching for missing Tomah woman

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Several law enforcement agencies are looking for a Tomah woman last seen in late December.
Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department Chief Zachary Quackenbush said in a statement released on Thursday that Felicia J. Wanna, also known as Felicia Helgeson, was last seen in Tomah on December 29.
The statement said that she was possibly in La Crosse on January 3.
She is 50 years old, is approximately 5'4", and weighs approximately 190 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She also has the word "Mark" tattooed on her wrist along with "Eric" on her back.
The statement said that she "has a history of mental health concerns and is considered endangered and possibly in crisis."
The Monroe County Sheriff's Office and La Crosse Police are assisting in the search.
A statewide attempt to locate for law enforcement was placed into the NCIC (National Crime Information Center) database for her safety according to Chief Quackenbush.
Anyone with information on her is asked to contact Chief Quackenbush at the Ho-Chunk Nation Police Department at 715-284-2658.