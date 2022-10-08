Awareness Walk puts the "fun" in fundraising

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - A perfect autumn day added to the success of the 20th annual Awareness Walk fundraiser for the La Crosse Down Syndrome Association.
Taking place at Myrick Park, there were assorted outdoor games and a big red-carpet showcase stroll. The annual walk is the main fundraiser for DSAW-La Crosse.
"It's one of our favorites because we get to celebrate our loved ones," said Morgan Brzan, DSAW Board President. "Just to have everybody here in the community together, just raising money so we can keep doing things throughout the year four our loved ones with Down Syndrome."
The proceeds of the event helps cover both programs and services that assist families in La Crosse, Monroe, Vernon, Juneau and Adams counties. For more information you can go the DSAW.org.