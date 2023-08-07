Back-to-school shopping done second-hand

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - It’s time for back-to-school shopping.
With costs continuing to rise for back-to-school items, many are trying to save money by purchasing second-hand.
Buying second-hand clothing, backpacks, shoes, and other school supplies at local thrift stores such as Goodwill, Plato’s Closet, and Once Upon A Child can help families save money, while also offering a sustainable way to shop.
“I think everybody wants to save money,” said Alisa Bradley, District Manager for Once Upon A Child. “And, there’s a huge focus right now on sustainability, and that’s who we are at our core, and that’s what we’ve always done. So, it’s been so exciting to see things shifting in that direction, and people really seeing the value in secondhand.”
Thrift stores such as Once Upon a Child offer second-hand items for 50% to 70% off its original retail price.
“With prices going up everywhere, we still provide an incredible value,” said Bradley. “You give a second life to perfectly good items, your kids get totally unique styles, so they don’t have the same shirt as every other kid that got their clothes at Target or Kohl’s. They get new styles, really fun designs, and an incredible value.”