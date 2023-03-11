Back to state: West Salem tops Osceola 68-46

OSSEO, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a tale of two halves for the West Salem boys basketball team, but it all panned out as they are headed back to Madison after a 68-46 win over Osceola.
The Panthers struggled early. Turnovers and missed opportunities prevented the team from getting on the board until five minutes into the game. They would take a 27-25 lead into the locker room.
After the break, West Salem could do no wrong. Brett McConkey hit a three right away and they never looked back. McConkey led his team with 18 points followed by Carson Koepnick with 16.
The team is hoping to go all the way after finishing as state runner up last year.
"I think we're going to have a little more fire this year," McConkey said. "We know we had an opportunity taken away from us last year. It'll give us a little more fire, a little more fight this time."
"Luckily, we've been there before," Head Coach Mark Wagner said. "With a bunch of seniors, I thought they responded after a difficult first half. I think our response in the second half was great."
West Salem's semifinal matchup will be on Thursday against a still to be determined opponent.