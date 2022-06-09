"Badger Boxes" of food distributed next week through Hunger Task Force

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force is planning a food distribution event on June 15 featuring items from Wisconsin farmers and food producers.
Each box contains dairy products, cheeses, meats, fruits, and grains purchased from those in-state producers through a $15 million grant from the American Rescue Plan distributed through the state's Department of Trade, Agriculture, and Consumer Protection.
The one-time drive through distribution scheduled for June 15 is at the Task Force's headquarters at 1240 Clinton Street from 10 a.m. until noon.
Individuals must be low-income, have a valid ID, and live in either La Crosse, Vernon, Monroe, Tremepaleau, or Crawford counties.
A statement from the Task Force said that distributions from July to December are at food pantries in each of those counties.
“This is our opportunity to be a valuable player in the effort to build a stronger, hunger -free Wisconsin. Our food distributions have helped hundreds of families who have struggled throughout the pandemic and beyond. Without the help of superior relationships and generous companies within our area, we would not be able to be a safety net for the families who need our food services. We are sincerely grateful to be able to act as the Western Wisconsin Hub for the Hunger Relief Federation of Wisconsin,” said Shelly Fortner, Executive Director of the Hunger Task Force.
The federation covers all 72 of Wisconsin's counties and ten tribal nations.