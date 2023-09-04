Badger Crossing gets favorite restaurant pick from former MVP

Cashton, Wis. - (WXOW) - Madison's downtown area alone offers over 100 places to dine, but that held no sway for CBS Big 10 football analyst Rick Neuheisel when asked what his favorite Mad City restaurant might be.
"I don't have a favorite spot in Madison," the former UCLA quarterback told Badger Extra. "My favorite restaurant bar in Wisconsin right now, the Badger Crossing."
Neuheisel going on to say he'd been at the Cashton Pub & Eatery earlier in the year, attending a high school reunion celebration for his father. Dick Neuheisel graduated as a Cashton Eagle back in 1954. Rick and his wife arrived a few days before the event.
"They actually came on a Wednesday," said Badger Crossing owner Tim Hundt. "They came in and just wanted to talk to people and be normal people...they came every night."
Rick Neuheisel played quarterback for UCLA and helped lead the team to the 1984 Rose Bowl. The unranked Bruins scored a major upset over the 4th ranked Illinois team, winning 45-9. Neuheisel was awarded MVP. He also scored major points with the Cashton community.
"People are really friendly in Cashton, "Hundt said. "They're willing to talk and didn't ask for autographs, so it was great and I think Rick is a pretty big deal."
Rick reiterated his point during his Badger Extra interview.
"So that's my favorite restaurant and bar in Wisconsin, The Badger Crossing. It's the only restaurant and bar in Cashton, but it's certainly a good one."