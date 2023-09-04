 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to 103
degrees expected through Tuesday. Lows tonight will only fall
to the mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi River valley and its nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels climb tonight and Tuesday,
resulting in higher heat indices compared to the last few days.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...

The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.

Badger Crossing gets favorite restaurant pick from former MVP

  • Updated
  • 0

Cashton, Wis. - (WXOW) - Madison's downtown area alone offers over 100 places to dine, but that held no sway for CBS Big 10 football analyst Rick Neuheisel when asked what his favorite Mad City restaurant might be.

badger one

Simply the best, Rick Neuheisel says at this point, Badger Crossing gets his pick for best restaurant in the state.

"I don't have a favorite spot in Madison," the former UCLA quarterback told Badger Extra. "My favorite restaurant bar in Wisconsin right now, the Badger Crossing."

Neuheisel going on to say he'd been at the Cashton Pub & Eatery earlier in the year, attending a high school reunion celebration for his father. Dick Neuheisel graduated as a Cashton Eagle back in 1954. Rick and his wife arrived a few days before the event.

"They actually came on a Wednesday," said Badger Crossing owner Tim Hundt. "They came in and just wanted to talk to people and be normal people...they came every night."

Rick Neuheisel played quarterback for UCLA and helped lead the team to the 1984 Rose Bowl. The unranked Bruins scored a major upset over the 4th ranked Illinois team, winning 45-9. Neuheisel was awarded MVP. He also scored major points with the Cashton community.

"People are really friendly in Cashton, "Hundt said. "They're willing to talk and didn't ask for autographs, so it was great and I think Rick is a pretty big deal."

Rick reiterated his point during his Badger Extra interview.

"So that's my favorite restaurant and bar in Wisconsin, The Badger Crossing. It's the only restaurant and bar in Cashton, but it's certainly a good one."

